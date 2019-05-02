El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. El Pollo LoCo also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

El Pollo LoCo stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. 768,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $506.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/el-pollo-loco-loco-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of February 18, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.