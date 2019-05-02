El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. El Pollo LoCo also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.
El Pollo LoCo stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. 768,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $506.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $18.47.
El Pollo LoCo Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of February 18, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.