EcoCoin (ECO) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EcoCoin (CURRENCY:ECO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, EcoCoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One EcoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. EcoCoin has a market cap of $7,294.00 and $0.00 worth of EcoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EcoCoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000229 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,169.57 or 2.39281288 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00129944 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001501 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EcoCoin Coin Profile

EcoCoin (CRYPTO:ECO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. EcoCoin’s total supply is 1,175,905 coins and its circulating supply is 1,174,774 coins. EcoCoin’s official Twitter account is @ECO_ecocoin . EcoCoin’s official website is www.ecocoin.us . The Reddit community for EcoCoin is /r/eco_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EcoCoin Coin Trading

EcoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EcoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EcoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EcoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EcoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EcoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.