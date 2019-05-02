EBCoin Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, EBCoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. EBCoin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $3,389.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00429713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00961870 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00179758 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001342 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000118 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,055,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

