EBCH Price Tops $0.0085 (EBCH)

EBCH (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, EBCH has traded up 0% against the dollar. EBCH has a market capitalization of $78,778.00 and $0.00 worth of EBCH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00430014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00960920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00179408 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001335 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000118 BTC.

EBCH’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. EBCH’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. The official website for EBCH is CoinPulse.io . EBCH’s official Twitter account is @eBCHCoin

EBCH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCH using one of the exchanges listed above.

