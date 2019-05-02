easyJet plc (EZJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,287.21 ($16.82).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,571 ($20.53) to GBX 1,241 ($16.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock traded down GBX 35.50 ($0.46) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,141 ($14.91). 1,145,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 997.40 ($13.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.