DYNAGAS LNG PAR/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NYSE:DLNG.PA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE:DLNG.PA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216. DYNAGAS LNG PAR/UT LTD PARTN INT S has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/dynagas-lng-par-ut-ltd-partn-int-s-dlng-pa-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-56.html.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DYNAGAS LNG PAR/UT LTD PARTN INT S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DYNAGAS LNG PAR/UT LTD PARTN INT S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.