Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,149,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 984.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 214,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 194,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 188,006 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,517,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 182,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110,857 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DY stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $748.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.25 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

