Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $6.12 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 44.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,046 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 126.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 418,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 233,635 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 152,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.23.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $102,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/dupont-capital-management-corp-has-6-12-million-stake-in-synchrony-financial-syf.html.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.