Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HII. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Kastner sold 3,919 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.49, for a total transaction of $809,234.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,536,740.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 700 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $154,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock worth $2,602,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of HII opened at $223.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $262.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 49.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

