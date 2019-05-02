Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 609 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SU. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

