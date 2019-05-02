Dover Corp (DOV) Stake Lessened by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $383,937.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,142,363.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,200 shares of company stock worth $4,277,800. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Dover Corp has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $98.80.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Dover had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price objective on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

