Donaldson (DCI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donaldson perceives that stronger top-line performance along with ongoing price realization and cost-reduction moves will likely continue boosting profitability in the quarters ahead. Moreover, innovation investments and increased capital expenditure projects will likely boost revenues and profitability. Over the past three months, Donaldson's shares have underperformed the industry and looks overvalued compared with the industry. Rising costs of revenues on account of material price inflation and soaring freight charges are concerns for near-term margins. Weak Gas Turbine Systems business is also weighing on the company. Moreover, high debt levels can increase its financial obligations. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for the stock declined for fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.”

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $703.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Milroy bought 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,468.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,223.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $707,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.