Discover Financial Services (DFS) EVP Sells $581,470.02 in Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 7,146 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $581,470.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.14. 1,547,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,965. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point set a $74.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Nomura raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

