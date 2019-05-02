Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPLO. ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:DPLO opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $416.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.70. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 446.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 70,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

