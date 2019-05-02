Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,142 Shares of Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,009,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sierra Oncology were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRRA. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 100,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,252,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 485,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.77 and a quick ratio of 10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,142 Shares of Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-sells-38142-shares-of-sierra-oncology-inc-srra.html.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.