Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Loews Co. (L)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,452,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,980,489 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $165,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Co. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $52.35.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Loews news, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 11,415 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $546,207.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 5,943 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $264,701.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,358. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.24.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

