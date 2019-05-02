Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $60.44 Million Stake in Colfax Corp (CFX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645,957 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $60,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,904,000 after acquiring an additional 126,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,854,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 722,975 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $25,894,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,036,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 959,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,025,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $115,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lynn H. Clark sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $70,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX opened at $29.98 on Thursday. Colfax Corp has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Colfax had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Colfax from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.70 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $60.44 Million Stake in Colfax Corp (CFX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/diamond-hill-capital-management-inc-has-60-44-million-stake-in-colfax-corp-cfx.html.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.