DexCom (DXCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $118.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.40 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $156.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on DexCom to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $241,164.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total value of $57,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $13,467,422 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in DexCom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,942,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,136,147,000 after purchasing an additional 816,247 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,452,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after buying an additional 205,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after buying an additional 152,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 767,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,003,000 after buying an additional 92,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/dexcom-dxcm-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.