Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPW. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.21 ($40.95).

FRA:DPW opened at €30.98 ($36.02) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

