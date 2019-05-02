Deutsche Bank Raises Twilio (TWLO) Price Target to $160.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.36.

NYSE TWLO traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.50. 5,563,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,595. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -164.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.45 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 25.32% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 24,460 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $3,074,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,455 shares of company stock worth $17,679,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

