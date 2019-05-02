Deutsche Bank earnings up in 1st quarter but revenues drop

Deutsche Bank says it saw its profit improve by 67 percent in the first quarter, though revenue dropped 9 percent as proceeds from trading declined sharply.

Germany’s largest bank reported details of its revenue on Friday, a day after it left handed talks about a merger with German peer Commerzbank.

Earnings dropped to 6.35 billion euros by 6.98 billion euros. The lender said earnings from fixed income sales and trading proved off 19 percent at 1.5 billion euros, although individuals in equity sales and trading fell 18% to 468 million euros.

CEO Christian Sewing reported that”our continuing cost area helped us to offset reduced earnings”