Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 90,071 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,556,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 90,071 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 3M were worth $487,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in 3M by 17,350.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $918,305,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,435,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,714 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 2,768.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,258,000 after purchasing an additional 558,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,262 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $1,626,605.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total transaction of $1,873,907.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,915 shares of company stock worth $12,853,882 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $186.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $176.87 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $221.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

