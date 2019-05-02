Depomed, Inc. (ASRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) will announce $55.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Depomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. Depomed posted sales of $128.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Depomed will report full-year sales of $232.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $234.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $244.72 million, with estimates ranging from $239.80 million to $249.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 million. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASRT shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Depomed in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

In other Depomed news, CFO Daniel A. Peisert acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,430 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Depomed worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ASRT opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Depomed has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

