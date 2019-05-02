Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 109.04% and a net margin of 7.37%. Delphi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Delphi Technologies updated its FY19 guidance to $3.0-3.20 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

NYSE:DLPH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.69. 3,191,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,958. Delphi Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,010,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,693,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

