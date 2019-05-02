Dell (DELL) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Raymond James

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dell in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dell in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Dell in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Dell in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of Dell stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Dell has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth $888,545,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth $427,416,000. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth $323,846,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth $211,391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth $88,862,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.