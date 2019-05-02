DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) & Neuralstem (CUR) Head to Head Review

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Neuralstem shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Neuralstem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and Neuralstem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S 1 4 3 0 2.25 Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has a consensus target price of $15.46, indicating a potential upside of 61.76%. Given DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Profitability

This table compares DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and Neuralstem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S N/A N/A N/A Neuralstem -1,879.39% -84.71% -54.45%

Volatility and Risk

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuralstem has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and Neuralstem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S $17.17 million 33.09 -$196.14 million ($3.37) -2.84 Neuralstem $260,000.00 39.26 -$4.93 million N/A N/A

Neuralstem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S.

Summary

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S beats Neuralstem on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, hemophilia A, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

