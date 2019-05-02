Dana (DAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Dana updated its FY19 guidance to $2.95-3.45 EPS.

Shares of DAN traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.30. 192,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dana by 31.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 304,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after buying an additional 75,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dana by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after buying an additional 138,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Dana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. KeyCorp set a $20.00 target price on Dana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

