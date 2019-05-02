DA Davidson Weighs in on MKS Instruments, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

MKSI opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.59. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $118.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $31,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 602.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.