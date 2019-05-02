Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytori Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of Cytori Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Cytori Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter. Cytori Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 241.90% and a negative net margin of 267.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cytori Therapeutics stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) by 724.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,647 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.76% of Cytori Therapeutics worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cytori Therapeutics

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc is a late stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of autologous cell therapies from adipose tissue, using its proprietary technology, to treat a variety of medical conditions. It offers the Cytori Nanomedicine, Cytori Cell Therapy, and other clinical trials.

