Cytokinetics (CYTK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,191. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $488.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.05. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $10.44.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 337.42% and a negative return on equity of 168.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 109.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

