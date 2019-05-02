Cwm LLC Has $97,000 Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4,818.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $25.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cwm LLC Has $97,000 Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/cwm-llc-has-97000-stake-in-xenia-hotels-resorts-inc-xhr.html.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Read More: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.