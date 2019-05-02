CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,104 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,712,000 after acquiring an additional 964,854 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $709,914,000 after purchasing an additional 659,975 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 260,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and have sold 245,671 shares valued at $15,839,966. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/cvs-health-corp-cvs-shares-sold-by-altfest-l-j-co-inc.html.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.