Cummins (CMI) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $169.45 and last traded at $166.00, with a volume of 992100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.14.

The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $63,500.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,316 shares of company stock worth $364,321. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

