Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc (CME)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $175.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $153.90 and a one year high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $795,846.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,799.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $658,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,489 shares of company stock worth $4,948,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

