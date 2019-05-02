Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 585 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 249,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 127,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 82,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 36,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $642,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,493.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,367. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.61.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

