Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $479,000 Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,502 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total value of $2,119,875.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,785 shares in the company, valued at $56,839,137.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $235.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

