CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (CCEL) Director Jonathan H. Wheeler Purchases 10,000 Shares

CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Director Jonathan H. Wheeler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
OTCMKTS CCEL traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.09. 284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340. CRYO-CELL International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of -0.09.
CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. CRYO-CELL International had a net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter.
CRYO-CELL International Company Profile
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for CRYO-CELL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRYO-CELL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.