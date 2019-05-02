Crown Capital Partners (CRWN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) has been given a C$11.50 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWN. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.80 target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Crown Capital Partners from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Crown Capital Partners from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of CRWN opened at C$9.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.44. Crown Capital Partners has a 1 year low of C$9.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.48.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

