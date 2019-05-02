Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE:CAPL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 166,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $640.66 million, a P/E ratio of 168.45, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.47. Crossamerica Partners has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $547.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.00 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 23,100 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $399,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 22,000 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $389,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,721.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

