Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$104.30 million during the quarter.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/crombie-real-estate-investment-trust-crr-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.