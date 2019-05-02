Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$104.30 million during the quarter.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
