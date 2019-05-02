Critical Review: China Oilfield Services (CHOLY) and SAExploration (SAEX)

China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLY) and SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Oilfield Services and SAExploration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Oilfield Services $2.57 billion 0.64 $4.89 million $0.02 904.10 SAExploration $94.60 million 0.14 -$83.60 million N/A N/A

China Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than SAExploration.

Volatility and Risk

China Oilfield Services has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAExploration has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of SAExploration shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of SAExploration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Oilfield Services and SAExploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Oilfield Services -0.59% -0.33% -0.16% SAExploration -88.37% -320.99% -58.35%

Dividends

China Oilfield Services pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAExploration does not pay a dividend. China Oilfield Services pays out 750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Oilfield Services and SAExploration, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Oilfield Services 1 0 1 0 2.00 SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Oilfield Services beats SAExploration on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical and Surveying Services. The Drilling Services segment provides drilling, module rigs, land drilling rigs, and drilling rigs management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated and managed a total of 43 drilling rigs, including 32 jackup drilling rigs and 11 semi-submersible drilling rigs; 3 accommodation rigs; and 5 module rigs. The Well Services segment offers onshore and offshore well services, including logging, drilling and completion fluids, directional drilling, cementing, well completion and workover, stimulation, etc. The Marine Support Services segment owns and operates offshore vessels that provide services for offshore oil and gas fields exploration, development, construction, and production. This segment also offers anchor handling for various water level, towing of drilling rigs/engineering barges, oil lifting, offshore transportation, standby, firefighting, rescue, oil spill assisting, and other marine support services. It operates and manages approximately 130 vessels, including AHTS vessels, platform supply vessels, and oilfield standby vessels. The Geophysical and Surveying Services segment provides offshore seismic acquisition, offshore geo-surveying, seismic data processing and interpretation, and underwater engineering services. It owns five towing streamer seismic vessels, one professional source vessel professional source vessel, two undersea cable team, five integrated marine surveying vessels, and two support vessels. China Oilfield Services Limited also issues bonds. The company is based in Beijing, China. China Oilfield Services Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves oil companies, national oil companies, independent oil and gas exploration, and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

