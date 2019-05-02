Critical Contrast: First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) vs. Chino Commercial Bancorp (CCBC)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 27.84% 11.25% 1.41% Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.18% N/A N/A

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $380.89 million 3.51 $107.50 million $1.10 12.33 Chino Commercial Bancorp $9.69 million N/A $2.23 million N/A N/A

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chino Commercial Bancorp does not pay a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.68%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of March 4, 2019, the company operated 137 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio. It also leases 3 mortgage loan production offices and 3 corporate loan production offices, as well as operates a network of 150 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

