Criteo (CRTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13, Morningstar.com reports. Criteo had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $235.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Criteo updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

Criteo stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Criteo has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.22 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.21.

In related news, CTO Dan Teodosiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Criteo by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,257,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,726,000 after buying an additional 1,350,322 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $16,608,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Criteo by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 68,647 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

