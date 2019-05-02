Cree (CREE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The LED producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Cree had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cree updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.12-0.16 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.12-0.16 EPS.

Shares of Cree stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.97. 5,758,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,861. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.80, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Get Cree alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cowen set a $55.00 price target on Cree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 501.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 4,177.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,694,874 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cree (CREE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/cree-cree-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.