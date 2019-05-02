Credo Hits Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million (CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Credo has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $1,707.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credo has traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Credo token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Tidex, OTCBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00431686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00968916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00180492 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001360 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Credo

Credo was first traded on August 18th, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. Credo’s official website is bitbounce.com/credo . Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken

Credo Token Trading

Credo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Tidex, CoinBene and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

