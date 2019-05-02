Credits Price Reaches $0.0625 on Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Credits has a total market cap of $9.97 million and $2.19 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Mercatox and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00086712 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000478 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,533,422 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, Tidex, COSS, CoinBene, Kucoin, Gate.io, Mercatox and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

