Credit Suisse Group Cuts Allied Minds (ALM) Price Target to GBX 73

Allied Minds (LON:ALM) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 111 ($1.45) to GBX 73 ($0.95) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allied Minds in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON ALM traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 66 ($0.86). 276,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,628. Allied Minds has a 12-month low of GBX 36.75 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

