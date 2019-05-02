Creative Planning Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,639 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Red Hat by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,703,926 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,548,970,000 after buying an additional 103,057 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Red Hat by 11,583.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,095,436 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,009,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth $297,683,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Red Hat by 761.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,010,801 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $137,752,000 after buying an additional 893,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Red Hat by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 876,865 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $153,998,000 after buying an additional 72,056 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHT stock opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Red Hat Inc has a 52-week low of $115.31 and a 52-week high of $183.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $4,469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Red Hat Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

