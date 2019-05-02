Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 29,752 ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (USRT)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BMV USRT opened at $51.78 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $833.00 and a 12-month high of $972.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/creative-planning-acquires-shares-of-29752-ishares-tr-core-u-s-reit-etf-usrt.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.