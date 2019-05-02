Craig Hallum Reiterates Buy Rating for Lovesac (LOVE)

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lovesac has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

LOVE traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,321. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 1,264.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 499.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

