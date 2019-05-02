Craig Hallum Reiterates Buy Rating for Lovesac (LOVE)

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lovesac has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.
LOVE traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,321. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 1,264.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 499.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.
About Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.